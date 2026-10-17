Actor Aaryan criticizes Mohanlal's limited screen time in 'Jailer 2'
Jailer 2 just hit theaters, bringing back Rajinikanth as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian.
But not everyone's thrilled: Malayalam actor Aaryan took to Instagram to say he was disappointed by how little screen time Mohanlal got.
While Aaryan enjoyed the film as a Rajinikanth fan, he felt let down as a Mohanlal supporter.
Actor Aaryan says Dilipkumar favored Rajinikanth
Aaryan pointed out that director Nelson Dilipkumar put most of the spotlight on Rajinikanth this time, unlike the first film where all major stars had their moments.
He also mentioned that some scenes with Mohanlal teased in the trailer didn't make it into the movie.
Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 features Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, and newcomers like SJ Suryah as the villain. Plus, Hrithik Roshan makes his Tamil debut with a special appearance, a fun bonus for fans.