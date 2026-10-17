Actor Aaryan criticizes Mohanlal's limited screen time in 'Jailer 2'

Aaryan pointed out that director Nelson Dilipkumar put most of the spotlight on Rajinikanth this time, unlike the first film where all major stars had their moments.

He also mentioned that some scenes with Mohanlal teased in the trailer didn't make it into the movie.

Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 features Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, and newcomers like SJ Suryah as the villain. Plus, Hrithik Roshan makes his Tamil debut with a special appearance, a fun bonus for fans.