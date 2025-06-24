Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth to file for bail plea amid arrest

Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Monday in connection with a drug case. His arrest followed the detention of T Prasad, an AIADMK IT wing member, who allegedly supplied him with narcotics. The police are also probing if other actors bought and consumed drugs from Prasad. Now, per Zoom TV, Srikanth plans to file a bail plea as the investigation continues.

Investigation details Medical tests confirmed drug consumption During the questioning of Prasad, police reportedly found evidence linking Srikanth to the drug supply chain. After that, the actor was taken to a magistrate's residence for a hearing and then subsequently sent to judicial custody until July 7. The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of Chennai Police interrogated him, and after doing some medical tests at Kilpauk Government Hospital, the police confirmed his drug consumption. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Additional findings Did he buy cocaine for ₹12,000? As per a News18 Tamil report, police confirmed Srikanth bought one gram of cocaine for ₹12,000, resulting in over ₹4 lakh worth of transaction on Google Pay. His name came up during investigations into Prasad's arrest after the IT member was caught in a pub brawl in Chennai last week.