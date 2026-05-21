Actress Kajol shares photos in wine-colored gown, jokes about peacock
Entertainment
Kajol just dropped photos in a gorgeous wine-colored gown, and she kept it playful too, joking, "Got into a staring match with the peacock in this pic but then rest of the time I was the peacock."
Off-the-shoulder lace pleats, diamond-polki choker
Her off-the-shoulder gown mixed vintage lace with modern pleats, featuring a ruched bodice that highlighted her waist and a drape that gave saree energy.
Kajol finished the look with a diamond-polki choker, matching earrings, soft waves, smoky eyes, and glowing skin: total style icon moves.