Adams releases 'Lake Ontario' from upcoming album criticizing Trump
Entertainment
Bryan Adams just released "Lake Ontario," a track from his upcoming album "How's It Goin,'" and it's got people talking.
The song playfully takes aim at Donald Trump, comparing him to "like a baby tossing the toys from the pram" over recent political drama.
Adams responds to 'Lake America' claim
Adams wrote the song after a claim that Trump tried to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America" earlier this year, which stirred up tensions between the US and Canada during trade disputes.
Through his lyrics, Adams highlights not just the renaming move but also Trump's controversial ties and clashes with other countries.
At its heart, though, the song is all about celebrating Canadian heritage and reminding us that some things (like Lake Ontario's name) outlast any politician.