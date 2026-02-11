After 'Dhurandhar,' Aditya Dhar renews first-look deal with Jio Studios 

Aditya Dhar , the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar, has renewed his exclusive first-look deal with Jio Studios for another two years, reported Variety India. Under this agreement, Dhar will create and produce several projects for the studio including his next directorial venture. This partnership is a continuation of their initial two-year deal signed in 2023 which resulted in five successful collaborations including Article 370, Dhoom Dhaam, Baramulla, and the two parts of Dhurandhar.

Successful collaboration Renewal came just before 'Dhurandhar's release The partnership between Dhar and Jio Studios has been a fruitful one, especially after the historic box-office success of Dhurandhar. Reportedly, the companies discreetly renewed their multi-year, multi-film deal just before Dhurandhar's release on December 5 last year. This renewal underscores their supportive and creatively enriching relationship. The film has reportedly become the biggest Indian film at the domestic box office, earning over ₹838 crore net in India and ₹1,305 crore gross worldwide to date.

Upcoming ventures Dhar will decide next directorial after 'Dhurandhar 2' release Dhar was originally slated to direct the high-budget VFX film The Immortal Ashwatthama for Jio Studios, starring Vicky Kaushal. However, it was shelved due to budget issues. Now, he is reportedly not reviving this project and will only decide on his next directorial after Dhurandhar 2's release. Meanwhile, both he and the studio are eager to work with Ranveer Singh again on a mythological actioner.

