'Soul behind Dhurandhar': Aditya Dhar lauds cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has credited cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha as the "soul" of his latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The movie is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office . On Sunday, Dhar shared behind-the-scenes images on Instagram showing Nowlakha in action and praised his commitment to the project. He also expressed gratitude for helping realize his vision for the film.

Director's praise Dhar's heartfelt note for Nowlakha Dhar wrote, "Here's to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar." "He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything." "It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment."

Director's tribute 'Carrying the weight of the film...' Dhar further wrote, "What followed was not just work, it was devotion. Through impossible schedules, through chaos that often felt unmanageable...Vikash stood at the center of it all. Carrying the weight of the film quite literally on his shoulders...he never once let the vision falter." He added that Nowlakha's ability to understand "not just what a scene looks like but also what it feels like" makes him rare.

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Director's admiration Director thanked cinematographer for their future collaborations, too Dhar further wrote, "Every frame in Dhurandhar breathes because he allowed it to. He didn't just capture moments, he gave them life." "His inputs on set were never loud but always precise. Always truthful. Always elevating the film." The director concluded his post by expressing gratitude toward Nowlakha for his contribution to Dhurandhar and their future collaborations.

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