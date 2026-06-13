'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Adivi Sesh lauds Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah

Actor's praise

'Modern day classic about an era gone by'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sesh called Main Vaapas Aaunga a "Modern Day Classic about an Era Gone by." He added, "Truly one of #ImtiazAli sir's best films, this story reflects the pinnacle of his ideas - relationships across eras, tender moments that remain forever, and most importantly, the belief in the human yearning to want love." "That LOVE is bigger than any amount of Hate that the world can throw at us."