'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Adivi Sesh lauds Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah
What's the story
Actor-writer Adivi Sesh has praised Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actor, who recently starred in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, called the movie one of Ali's best works and praised its emotional storytelling. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Rajat Kapoor and has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and members of the film fraternity alike.
Actor's praise
'Modern day classic about an era gone by'
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sesh called Main Vaapas Aaunga a "Modern Day Classic about an Era Gone by." He added, "Truly one of #ImtiazAli sir's best films, this story reflects the pinnacle of his ideas - relationships across eras, tender moments that remain forever, and most importantly, the belief in the human yearning to want love." "That LOVE is bigger than any amount of Hate that the world can throw at us."
Twitter Post
See Sesh's post here
#MaiVaapasAaunga is a Modern Day Classic about an Era Gone by. Truly one of #ImtiazAli sirs best films, this story reflects the Pinnacle of his Ideas - Relationships across eras, Tender moments that remain Forever and most importantly, the belief in the Human Yearning to want…— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 13, 2026
Ensemble cast
'No amount of praise can do justice to the nuances...'
Sesh also praised the performances of Dosanjh, Raina, Sharvari, and Kapur. "The charismatic @diljitdosanjh ji, the young phenomenon #VedangRaina, #Sharvari, and #RajatKapur ji ALL give amazing performances in a film that shows generations of men & women dealing with their inner Demons." "The EXTRAORDINARY center of the film however, is #NaseeruddinShah Saab, the Legend." "No amount of praise can do justice to the nuances, the pauses, and the supreme craft in what is truly a Masterclass in acting."
Actor's reflection
'An unmissable film about timeless love'
Sesh further added, "And to have all this set against @arrahman sirs lilting score." "An unmissable film about timeless love told in true classic Bollywood fashion." The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Sameer Nair, Shibasish Sarkar, and Deepak Segal, and was released in theaters on Friday.