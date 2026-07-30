Adnan Sami records song for Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's upcoming comedy

Sami is known for his proficiency in Indian and Western music across various languages such as Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

Some of his iconic songs include Lift Karadey, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, and Bhar Do Jholi Meri.