Adnan Sami records song for Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's upcoming comedy
What's the story
Renowned composer and singer Adnan Sami has recorded a song for an upcoming family comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The news was shared by Sami on Instagram, where he posted a picture from the recording studio with Bazmee and Anand Raaj Anand. "We had a blast during the recording session!" he wrote in the caption.
Release date
Meanwhile, know more about the film
The yet-untitled film, described as a "big-screen family entertainer," is reportedly scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.
It is produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations.
The star-studded cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz, and Sudesh Lehri.
Musical legacy
Sami's contribution to Indian music
Sami is known for his proficiency in Indian and Western music across various languages such as Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.
Some of his iconic songs include Lift Karadey, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, and Bhar Do Jholi Meri.
Director's achievements
List of Bazmee's successful films
Bazmee, who made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995, has directed several top-grossing comedies including No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Welcome Back, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
He also directed the moderately successful romantic thriller Deewangee.
He last helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.