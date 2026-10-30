After 2025 pardon Chrisleys reveal simultaneous facelifts on 'Dumb Blonde'

Married couple Todd and Julie Chrisley just revealed they got facelifts at the same time, sharing their story on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast.

After being pardoned from prison in 2025, they decided to go for a little refresh: Julie had a lower face and neck lift (and admitted her lip lift was pretty painful), while Todd said he had his procedure the same time Julie did.

They recovered together in San Francisco before heading back to normal life.