After 2025 pardon Chrisleys reveal simultaneous facelifts on 'Dumb Blonde'
Entertainment
Married couple Todd and Julie Chrisley just revealed they got facelifts at the same time, sharing their story on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast.
After being pardoned from prison in 2025, they decided to go for a little refresh: Julie had a lower face and neck lift (and admitted her lip lift was pretty painful), while Todd said he had his procedure the same time Julie did.
They recovered together in San Francisco before heading back to normal life.
Chrisleys's daughter Savannah engaged and pregnant
The Chrisleys also shared that their daughter Savannah is engaged and expecting her first baby.
Todd said he had some doubts about her fiance at first, but ultimately, family comes first for him: "It was either embrace my daughter's decision or lose my daughter."