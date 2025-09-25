Ahaan Panday recreates 'Saiyaara' scene with fan, video goes viral
Ahaan Panday, who made his acting debut this year in Saiyaara, just recreated one of the film's most iconic scenes with a fan—and the video is everywhere right now.
In it, he delivers the memorable line, "Abhi bhi kuch pal baaki hai mere paas," bringing back all the feels and sparking fresh buzz around both him and the movie.
The 'pinch me moment'
The original scene—where Krish stops Vaani Batra's character from leaving—was already emotional for many viewers.
When Ahaan acted it out at a recent fan meet, you could see how much it meant to his fan (and honestly, everyone watching).
Social media called it "dreamy" and a "pinch me moment," showing just how much people still connect with his performance.
Meanwhile, on the film's success
Directed by Mohit Suri and released in July 2025, Saiyaara has become the highest-grossing romantic Indian film ever, earning ₹577 crore worldwide.
Ahaan's role as Krish Kapoor keeps winning praise—and moments like this only add to his growing popularity.