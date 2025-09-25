Next Article
'OG' sequel set in Tokyo announced: What we know
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's latest action film They Call Him OG, released on September 25, has quickly become a fan favorite for its slick action scenes and Thaman's music.
Now, the makers have confirmed a sequel set in Tokyo with fresh villains for Pawan Kalyan's character.
Plans for SCU revealed by director Sujeeth
Director Sujeeth just revealed plans for the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU), hinting at a larger cinematic universe and more stories. "This is just the beginning," he shared.
With stars like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and Prakash Raj on board—and top-notch crew—OG is raising the bar for Telugu cinema and bringing fans something bigger to look forward to.