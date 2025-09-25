'OG' sequel set in Tokyo announced: What we know

Plans for SCU revealed by director Sujeeth

Director Sujeeth just revealed plans for the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU), hinting at a larger cinematic universe and more stories. "This is just the beginning," he shared.

With stars like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and Prakash Raj on board—and top-notch crew—OG is raising the bar for Telugu cinema and bringing fans something bigger to look forward to.