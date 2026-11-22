The source added that Devgn has shown interest in this project, which is expected to be as captivating as Dhurandhar. However, the director's name and other details remain undisclosed.

The film is expected to go on floors in 2027 and hit theaters in mid-2028. "If Ajay signs on for the film, it will go on floors in 2027... It will be among the tentpole films from Ajay Devgn's filmography," the source said.