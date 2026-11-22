What to expect from Ajay Devgn's big-budget spy thriller
What's the story
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is reportedly in talks with producer Bhushan Kumar for a new project. The duo, who have previously worked together on successful films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Drishyam 2, are considering a big-budget spy thriller, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal that Kumar has developed a never-before-seen story in the world of Indian spies for this collaboration.
Film insights
Tentpole film from Devgn's filmography
The source added that Devgn has shown interest in this project, which is expected to be as captivating as Dhurandhar. However, the director's name and other details remain undisclosed.
The film is expected to go on floors in 2027 and hit theaters in mid-2028. "If Ajay signs on for the film, it will go on floors in 2027... It will be among the tentpole films from Ajay Devgn's filmography," the source said.
Recent
Recent works of Kumar and Devgn
The actor and producer pair has worked together on hits such as De De Pyaar De, Dhamaal 4, and Raid 2.
While Kumar's company T-Series is making news for launching a micro-drama platform, Devgn recently delivered a hit in the form of Drishyam 3. He has Golmaal 5 coming up.