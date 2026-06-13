Ajay Devgn admits to feeling 'pressure' before 'Dhamaal 4' release
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently confessed to feeling nervous about box-office performance before the release of his films. Speaking at the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4, he admitted that despite years in the industry, he still experiences this pressure. "Thoda bahut toh rehta hai...Toh jab film release ho rahi hoti hai toh thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain," he said.
Sequel success
This is what makes a sequel successful, according to Devgn
Devgn also shared his views on what makes a sequel successful. He said, "I think a sequel works only when the audience connects with and likes its characters." "Whether it's this franchise or something like Golmaal, people know those characters by name." "Once the audience forms a bond with the characters, we can continue taking the story forward."
Franchise journey
About 'Dhamaal 4'
The Dhamaal franchise started with the release of Dhamaal in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019. The fourth installment is set to release on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, it features Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Anjali Dinesh Anand.