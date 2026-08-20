Why Ajay Devgn is directing 'Ranger' climax
What's the story
Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Ranger, has taken on an additional responsibility. According to Mid-Day, the actor has stepped behind the camera to reshoot the climactic action sequence of the adventure drama at director Jagan Shakti's request. The decision was made after Shakti filmed an action block with Devgn and Sanjay Dutt but believed a reshoot would enhance the climax.
Reshoot rationale
'Everybody felt that it needed to look grander'
Devgn's extensive career in action films has made him an expert in the genre. This experience was a key factor in Shakti's decision to have him direct the reshoot of Ranger's climax.
A source told the portal, "The director felt that the superstar, being experienced in action, could take the climax to another level."
"Everybody on the team felt that it needed to look grander than what was shot."
In the climax, Devgn-led forest rangers clash with Dutt-led poachers.
Production update
Devgn previously reshot action sequences for 'Maa'
Last week, Devgn and Ranger's action director Kevin Kumar resumed shooting the reshot climax sequence at Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle. After this, a dance number will be shot to wrap up the production.
This isn't the first time Devgn has taken on such a role; during the making of Maa (2025), he had also reshot certain key action sequences featuring Kajol.
He has, of course, directed features, too, including U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, Runway 34, and Bholaa.