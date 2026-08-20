Why Ajay Devgn is directing 'Ranger' climax

Devgn's extensive career in action films has made him an expert in the genre. This experience was a key factor in Shakti's decision to have him direct the reshoot of Ranger's climax.

A source told the portal, "The director felt that the superstar, being experienced in action, could take the climax to another level."

"Everybody on the team felt that it needed to look grander than what was shot."

In the climax, Devgn-led forest rangers clash with Dutt-led poachers.