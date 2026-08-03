Akhtar exits 'Lalkaara' to prepare for Pandey's R.D. Burman biopic
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar has stepped away from Lalkaara, the upcoming sports drama starring Aamir Khan and set during the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series.
He's focusing on his role as legendary composer R.D. Burman in Neeraj Pandey's biopic, which needs intense prep and left no room for months of cricket training.
Actor Gupta replaces Akhtar in 'Lalkaara'
Sidhant Gupta (from Jubilee and Inside Edge) is taking over Akhtar's part as Khan's close associate in the film. Even though Akhtar won't be acting, he'll still be involved as a producer.
Director Ashutosh Gowariker and Aamir Khan are teaming up again after Lagaan, and filming kicks off October 1 in Mumbai: no delays expected.
The script comes from Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh.