Akshay Oberoi's 'Toxic' look inspired by Amitabh, Vinod Khanna

Oberoi said, "The retro mustache and classic hairstyle weren't just styling choices."

"They were inspired by the timeless style and charisma of the stars from the '70s."

"I've always admired the effortless screen presence of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Danny Denzongpa."

"There was something incredibly powerful and distinctive about that era, and I wanted to capture a bit of that spirit through my character."