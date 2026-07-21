Akshay Oberoi's 'Toxic' look inspired by Amitabh, Vinod Khanna
What's the story
Actor Akshay Oberoi is paying homage to the iconic stars of 1970s Hindi cinema with his retro look in the upcoming pan-India film Toxic. The actor's look features a classic mustache and vintage hairstyle, inspired by legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Danny Denzongpa. Speaking about his look in the film to Variety India, Oberoi said it wasn't just a styling choice but an homage to an era defined by these legendary stars.
Actor's statement
'There was something incredibly powerful...'
Oberoi said, "The retro mustache and classic hairstyle weren't just styling choices."
"They were inspired by the timeless style and charisma of the stars from the '70s."
"I've always admired the effortless screen presence of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Danny Denzongpa."
"There was something incredibly powerful and distinctive about that era, and I wanted to capture a bit of that spirit through my character."
Character immersion
'I hope people who love classic Hindi cinema enjoy...'
Oberoi further added, "The moment I looked in the mirror, I felt transported to another time."
"The look helped me step into the world of the film and brought an old-school charm to the character...Every detail, from the hairstyle to the mustache, was thoughtfully designed."
"It's rooted in nostalgia while still feeling relevant for today's audience."
"I hope people who love classic Hindi cinema enjoy this little tribute."
Meanwhile, Toxic starring Yash will release on August 26.