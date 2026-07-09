'Ikka' director recalls Akshaye's advice on 'Dhurandhar' comparisons

Actor's insight

Khanna says 'stupid' to compare films

Malhotra shared Khanna's perspective, saying, "While Ikka was happening, Dhurandhar released." "We were shooting when Dhurandhar released and when Dhurandhar was being shot. So we've seen both phases." He added that Khanna told him, "It'll be stupid for you to compare. It'll be stupid. So you make your film the way you want to make it." The director also emphasized that Khanna is committed to his characters and stays true to them without any drastic changes in his portrayal.