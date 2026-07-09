'Ikka' director recalls Akshaye's advice on 'Dhurandhar' comparisons
What's the story
Siddharth P Malhotra, the director of the upcoming courtroom drama Ikka, has opened up about the film's lead star Akshaye Khanna's advice regarding comparisons with his last hit Dhurandhar. In an interview with NDTV, Malhotra revealed that Khanna had expressed gratitude for the love he received for Dhurandhar but also advised against comparing Ikka to it. "Actually Akshaye was the one who told me, 'don't take it (the comparisons).'"
Actor's insight
Khanna says 'stupid' to compare films
Malhotra shared Khanna's perspective, saying, "While Ikka was happening, Dhurandhar released." "We were shooting when Dhurandhar released and when Dhurandhar was being shot. So we've seen both phases." He added that Khanna told him, "It'll be stupid for you to compare. It'll be stupid. So you make your film the way you want to make it." The director also emphasized that Khanna is committed to his characters and stays true to them without any drastic changes in his portrayal.
Director's admiration
Malhotra on Khanna's work ethic and 'Ikka's script vetting process
Malhotra praised Khanna's professionalism and clarity, saying, "If you send him a message you'll get a reply in the next 20 minutes." He also revealed that the script of Ikka was vetted by lawyers to ensure its plausibility in a courtroom drama setting. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 10.