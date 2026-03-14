Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar 2' to premiere soon: Cast, plot, runtime, more

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2025 hit film Dhurandhar is almost here! Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), the movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and will be released in theaters on March 19, with paid previews on March 18. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Here's everything you need to know about the spy thriller before it hits cinemas.

Plot insights Plot and characters in 'Dhurandhar' sequel Dhurandhar 2 will focus on Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, whose journey to becoming Hamza Ali Mazari forms the crux of the story. The film will delve into Jaskirat's backstory before his dangerous, life-altering mission in Pakistan. The movie also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil, among others.

Cast and crew Who plays which character? What's the runtime? Produced by JioStudios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 retains most of its original cast. Singh is reprising his role as Hamza/Jaskirat, while Dutt returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, Bedi reprises his role as Jameel, and Rampal plays Major Iqbal. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. According to BookMyShow, the movie's runtime is 3 hours, 55 minutes.

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