Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj film is still in pre-production

Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'AA23': Look-test clip to come out soon

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:05 pm Jul 09, 202604:05 pm

What's the story

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has completed a look test for his upcoming project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, tentatively called AA23, is still in pre-production and will go on floors later. But as per the buzz, a video teasing this look test will be out soon. Kanagaraj is known for his meticulous planning and often releases a special promotional video before starting the shoot. He did this for Vijay's Leo and Kamal Haasan's Vikram as well.