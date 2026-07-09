Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'AA23': Look-test clip to come out soon
What's the story
Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has completed a look test for his upcoming project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, tentatively called AA23, is still in pre-production and will go on floors later. But as per the buzz, a video teasing this look test will be out soon. Kanagaraj is known for his meticulous planning and often releases a special promotional video before starting the shoot. He did this for Vijay's Leo and Kamal Haasan's Vikram as well.
Look test success
Look test results have impressed both Arjun and Kanagaraj
According to industry insiders, Kanagaraj recently conducted a look test for Arjun in Mumbai. The results of this test have reportedly impressed both the director and the actor, paving the way for further progress on the project. A behind-the-scenes video from this look test is also in the works. Editing for this video is currently underway, and it will be released after Arjun gives his final nod. Mythri Movie Makers is producing.
Dual commitments
Meanwhile, Arjun is also busy with 'Raaka'
Apart from his collaboration with Kanagaraj, Arjun is also busy shooting for Atlee's Raaka in Mumbai. This project is being kept under wraps, and little has been revealed. He will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is reportedly being made on a massive budget of over ₹700 crore. More updates on these projects are awaited.