'Alpha' advance booking: Alia starrer looks at ₹8cr opening
What's the story
The highly-anticipated spy action film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, is set to hit theaters on Friday. The latest addition to Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe has reportedly generated impressive pre-release buzz with its advance bookings. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie has earned around ₹41.05L from 10,293 Hindi (2D) shows across India for its opening day alone! With blocked seats included, this figure shoots up to an estimated ₹1.52 crore!
Market breakdown
'Alpha' dominates Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat
Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing market for Alpha, contributing ₹34.76L to the film's pre-release collections, including blocked seats. Delhi follows closely behind with ₹34.35L, while Gujarat adds another ₹10.66L to the total earnings. Despite these promising numbers, early estimates suggest that Alpha is likely to open with a collection between ₹7-8 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day.
Franchise milestone
'Alpha' marks a new beginning for YRF Spy Universe
Alpha holds a special place in the YRF Spy Universe as it is the first female-led action film. The franchise has previously seen massive hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan with male leads Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. However, Alpha's release comes on the heels of War 2's underwhelming performance, which has slightly dampened the momentum of this otherwise successful spy franchise.
Box office landscape
Competition at the box office for 'Alpha'
Alpha will be facing minor competition from the children's animated film Minions and Monsters. This is the latest installment in the comedy spin-off franchise of Minions. Another Hindi film releasing this Friday is Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do. Meanwhile, the YRF Hindi actioner also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.