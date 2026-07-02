'Alpha' advance booking: Alia starrer looks at ₹8cr opening

Market breakdown

'Alpha' dominates Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat

Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing market for Alpha, contributing ₹34.76L to the film's pre-release collections, including blocked seats. Delhi follows closely behind with ₹34.35L, while Gujarat adds another ₹10.66L to the total earnings. Despite these promising numbers, early estimates suggest that Alpha is likely to open with a collection between ₹7-8 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day.