'Americana'—Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Sydney Sweeney's film now on Prime Video

Identity, culture, and tangled lives

The story weaves together Penny's country music dreams, Lefty's struggles as a war veteran, and Mandy's attempt to break free from an abusive relationship.

Told in chapters with non-linear storytelling and supported by Gavin Maddox Bergman, Toby Huss, and Zahn McClarnon, Americana digs into themes of identity and cultural appropriation as these characters' paths collide over the stolen artifact.