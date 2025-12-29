'Americana'—Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Sydney Sweeney's film now on Prime Video
Americana, a neo-Western crime drama and Tony Tost's first feature film, just dropped on Prime Video India.
Released December 28, 2025, it stars Paul Walter Hauser as Lefty Ledbetter, Sydney Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin, and pop star Halsey making her acting debut as Mandy Starr—all caught up in the fallout from a stolen Lakota ghost shirt in small-town South Dakota.
Identity, culture, and tangled lives
The story weaves together Penny's country music dreams, Lefty's struggles as a war veteran, and Mandy's attempt to break free from an abusive relationship.
Told in chapters with non-linear storytelling and supported by Gavin Maddox Bergman, Toby Huss, and Zahn McClarnon, Americana digs into themes of identity and cultural appropriation as these characters' paths collide over the stolen artifact.