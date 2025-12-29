Delhi HC grants bail to Sandeepa Virk in money laundering case
Actor-influencer Sandeepa Virk just got bail from the Delhi High Court after spending four months in jail on money laundering charges.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says she received about ₹1 crore and helped move funds through a fake online store.
The court decided to let her out on bail, taking into account how long she's already been in custody.
What's the case about?
This all started with police cases relating to transactions from 2008-2013, where Amit Gupta and others allegedly tricked a family into investing ₹6 crore by promising a movie role.
Gupta is still missing after being declared a proclaimed offender.
According to the ED, Virk was involved in moving money through hyboocare.com, a site pretending to sell FDA-approved beauty products.
The court also noted that the main trial can't move forward while Gupta is on the run, which influenced their decision to grant Virk bail.