Delhi HC grants bail to Sandeepa Virk in money laundering case

What's the case about?

This all started with police cases relating to transactions from 2008-2013, where Amit Gupta and others allegedly tricked a family into investing ₹6 crore by promising a movie role.

Gupta is still missing after being declared a proclaimed offender.

According to the ED, Virk was involved in moving money through hyboocare.com, a site pretending to sell FDA-approved beauty products.

The court also noted that the main trial can't move forward while Gupta is on the run, which influenced their decision to grant Virk bail.