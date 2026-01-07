Andhra Pradesh okays big ticket price hike for 'The Raja Saab'

Heads up, movie fans: Andhra Pradesh has officially approved a major ticket price hike for Prabhas's new film, The Raja Saab. Paid premieres kick off January 8 at ₹1,000 per ticket, just ahead of the January 9 release. For the first 10 days, theaters can run five shows daily at these new rates.

What's changing with ticket prices? Single-screen tickets are jumping from ₹150 to ₹297.

Multiplex tickets go from ₹200 to ₹377 for the first 10 days, then drop to between ₹147.5 and ₹177 later on.

All prices include GST and apply statewide.

Who's in 'The Raja Saab?' This horror fantasy is directed by Maruthi and stars Prabhas (in almost every scene), with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani rounding out the cast.

Music is by SS Thaman. The movie runs nearly three hours and is set for a pan-India release.