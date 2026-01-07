Next Article
Yash skips birthday meet-up, focuses on 'Toxic'
Entertainment
Yash has let fans know he won't be holding a birthday meet-and-greet on January 8, as he's deep into finishing his upcoming film, Toxic.
He shared his appreciation for all the love and promised to read all the birthday wishes sent his way online, even if he can't celebrate face-to-face this year.
'Toxic' teaser drops on Jan 8; release set for March
The first teaser for Toxic arrives at 10:10am on Yash's birthday.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written with Yash, the movie is described as "A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" and was shot in both Kannada and English.
Mark your calendars—Toxic hits theaters March 19, lining up with major festivals like Eid and Ugadi.