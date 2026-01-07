Yash skips birthday meet-up, focuses on 'Toxic' Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Yash has let fans know he won't be holding a birthday meet-and-greet on January 8, as he's deep into finishing his upcoming film, Toxic.

He shared his appreciation for all the love and promised to read all the birthday wishes sent his way online, even if he can't celebrate face-to-face this year.