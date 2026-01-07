Next Article
SC steps in for singer Neha Singh Rathore after Pahalgam attack posts
Entertainment
Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore landed in legal trouble after her social media posts criticized PM Modi and the ruling party for allegedly using the April 2024 Pahalgam terror attack—which killed 26 tourists—for political gain.
Her comments sparked controversy, leading to an FIR for promoting discord and disrespecting top leaders.
What happened next?
Rathore was denied anticipatory bail by the Allahabad High Court, which felt her posts could stir unrest and didn't qualify as protected speech.
In early January 2026, the Supreme Court gave her interim protection from arrest but asked her to cooperate with investigators.
The case will be heard again in eight weeks.