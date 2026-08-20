'Awarapan 2': Paresh Rawal's son on working with Emraan Hashmi
What's the story
Anirudha Rawal, the son of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, has made his big-screen debut with Awarapan 2. The Emraan Hashmi-led film, which also stars Disha Patani, features him as Sikandar, a boy on the autism spectrum. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that working with big stars was initially "intimidating," but he found it easy to work with Hashmi and Patani as they were "extremely cool people."
Career transition
On being an actor v/s assistant director
Rawal began his career in the film industry as an assistant director on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Comparing the two roles, he said, "When you're an A.D., you're in the dirt, you're sweaty, it's a struggle every day."
"But as an actor, you're kind of pampered, you're spoiled."
"There are days when it's rough and tough and you also get abused as an actor. But it's totally different."
Film success
'Awarapan 2' has crossed ₹100cr mark
The Nitin Kakkar-directed Awarapan 2 has already crossed the ₹100cr mark within five days of its release, per Sacnilk.
The film is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan and has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.
In the movie, Rawal's character Sikandar finds solace in his sister Zoya (Patani), who has always protected him from their gangster father and toxic younger brother.
Acting heritage
Both Rawal brothers are now actors
Before his debut, Rawal underwent thorough training under veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.
He also appeared in a character role in the Netflix show Scoop (2023).
His brother Aditya Rawal has already made his mark in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed film Faraaz.
Sampat earlier said that both her sons have a keen interest in acting.