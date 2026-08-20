'Awarapan 2': Paresh Rawal's son on working with Emraan Hashmi

Rawal began his career in the film industry as an assistant director on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Comparing the two roles, he said, "When you're an A.D., you're in the dirt, you're sweaty, it's a struggle every day."

"But as an actor, you're kind of pampered, you're spoiled."

"There are days when it's rough and tough and you also get abused as an actor. But it's totally different."