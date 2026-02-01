Anurag Kashyap says he liked 'Dhurandhar,' but not 'some ideologies'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lauded the recent blockbuster Dhurandhar as a "courageous mainstream film" for today's times. Speaking at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, he also dismissed claims that it was "propaganda" or "promotion." However, he admitted to disagreeing with some of the film's "ideologies." The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt , and Arjun Rampal, has grossed over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

Film critique What the filmmaker said about 'Dhurandhar' Kashyap said, "This is a good example of a courageous mainstream film. I liked the film, but I didn't like some of the ideologies." He also criticized certain political dialogues in Dhurandhar. "The dialogue about 'This is the new India' and one long political monologue, among a total of three scenes, were unnecessary; even without them, the film's impact would not have diminished."

Propaganda debate 'Marvel films propagate American supremacy...': Kashyap on film criticism During the same session, Kashyap defended Dhurandhar against allegations of being propaganda. He argued that calling films "propaganda" or "promotion" is itself a form of propaganda. Drawing a parallel with Marvel films, he said, "Hollywood's Marvel films propagate American supremacy, but no one criticizes them from that perspective."

Filmmaking insights On political sensitivity in filmmaking Kashyap also reflected on the changing landscape of filmmaking, admitting that some films from his career may not be possible today due to political sensitivity. He said, "In today's times, making films like Gangs of Wasseypur or Black Friday is impossible. Some subjects have become politically sensitive and lead to controversies." He urged Indian filmmakers to look beyond borders for inspiration, citing directors in countries like Iran and Russia who continue to tell bold stories despite facing greater restrictions.

