Anurag Kashyap slams cinemas for favoring 'Obsession' over Indian films
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed his displeasure over Hollywood's Obsession getting better show timings than his film Bandar and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. In an Instagram Story, he wrote, "I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows." "If we don't prioritize our own films with better showcasing, then I don't understand how will we grow."
Box office battle
'We have 1 morning show of MVA...': Kashyap
Kashyap further lamented the limited number of shows for Indian films. He wrote, "Last week it was with BANDAR, this week with MAIN VAPIS AUNGA, SING GHEETAM and GOVERNER." "We have one morning show of MVA and maybe another in some cinemas, and same with GOVERNER, and no show of SING GHEETAM in Bengaluru. While OBSEASION IS IN 6-7 shows."
Film earnings
How are 'Bandar' and 'Obsession' performing?
Despite positive reviews, Bandar has only earned ₹4.35cr in its first week, per Sacnilk. The film tells the story of a struggling actor-musician accused of rape by a woman, even as he maintains their encounters were consensual. On the other hand, Obsession is a horror film about a boy whose wish for his crush to love him unconditionally comes true in a terrifying way. It has earned over ₹60cr at the Indian box office so far.