Anurag Kashyap slams cinemas for favoring 'Obsession' over Indian films

Film earnings

How are 'Bandar' and 'Obsession' performing?

Despite positive reviews, Bandar has only earned ₹4.35cr in its first week, per Sacnilk. The film tells the story of a struggling actor-musician accused of rape by a woman, even as he maintains their encounters were consensual. On the other hand, Obsession is a horror film about a boy whose wish for his crush to love him unconditionally comes true in a terrifying way. It has earned over ₹60cr at the Indian box office so far.