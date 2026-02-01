Anurag Kashyap finds 'Dhurandhar' brilliant, but has this critique
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap just called Aditya Dhar's new film Dhurandhar "brilliant" in his Letterboxd review.
The movie, out recently, stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover Indian operative who infiltrates the gangs of Pakistan's Lyari.
Still, Kashyap felt two lines in the film missed the mark.
These 2 lines didn't sit right with him
He said a spy "can not be a spy if he doesn't have hate and angst against the enemy state," and pointed to two specific moments: R. Madhavan's character talking about India's future, and Singh's big line at the end—"ye naya India hai."
Those didn't sit right with him.
About the film and its cast ensemble
Dhurandhar draws from real events.
Alongside Singh, you'll spot Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.
The film is already a blockbuster with ₹1200 crore worldwide earnings—and Part 2 has already been released direct-to-streaming.
Singh's performance impressed Kashyap the most
Even with his critique, Kashyap praised director Dhar as honest and thoughtful about Kashmir politics.
He also called Singh's performance "ranveer singh being my favorite performance."