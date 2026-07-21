No, Arijit didn't return to playback singing with 'Awarapan 2'
What's the story
Despite the recent release of Yeh Awarapan from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, singer Arijit Singh will not be returning to playback singing. His manager confirmed to The Print that the song was part of a commitment made before his retirement announcement earlier this year. The manager emphasized that these are simply old commitments and not a comeback.
Retirement details
Singh's retirement from playback singing
In January, Singh shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. He stated he wouldn't be taking on any new projects in this field.
However, he later clarified that he wasn't quitting music altogether but wanted to return to Indian classical music and start fresh as an artist.
Despite his retirement announcement, Singh still had pending commitments to fulfill.
Song details
'Yeh Awarapan' marks a reunion between Singh and Vishesh Bhatt
Composed by Amaal Malik and penned by Rashmi-Virag, Yeh Awarapan marks a reunion between Singh and producer Vishesh Bhatt.
The two previously collaborated on Pal for the 2018 film Jalebi.
Over the years, Singh has delivered several memorable songs for Vishesh Films, including Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Muskurane from CityLights, and title tracks of Khamoshiyan and Hamari Adhuri Kahani.
Film details
More about 'Awarapan 2'
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is set for a theatrical release on August 14.
Apart from Hashmi, the film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Atul Kumar in key roles.
The original Awarapan remains a cult favorite among Hashmi's fans, which is why the sequel and its music have generated so much excitement.