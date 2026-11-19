'He's a beast': Aryan Khan reacts to comparisons with SRK
What's the story
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently spoke about being compared to his father. In an interview with TIME magazine, he said, "Everyone has been compared to him. It's fine if I'm one of the people." "I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He's a beast."
Filmmaking philosophy
On his filmmaking style
Khan also spoke about his filmmaking style.
He told the outlet, "I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution."
"The story is the same. Now, how can you make that different, and how do you add a spin on it and how do you tell it is what filmmaking really is."
Directorial insights
Earlier, Khan had called working with SRK 'a cheat code'
Khan, who made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, had earlier spoken about working with his father.
He told Filmfare, "He doesn't forget anything. He is very easy to direct. It's like a cheat code when you work with him."
"The cameraman doesn't hate me then for being a newcomer because my actor already knows everything."
Father-son bond
'It's always a pleasure and a learning experience'
In a 2024 interview with GQ, Khan elaborated on his father's working style.
He said, "It's always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting."
"He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him."
Khan is currently working on the second season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.