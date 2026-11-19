Bhardwaj was particularly impressed with Khan's unique sense of humor and self-awareness.

He wrote, "To observe that world so closely, and turn it into something so irreverent, self-aware, and entertaining reveals both confidence and sensitivity."

The filmmaker also highlighted the difference between Khan's creative voice and his father's.

He said, "Aryan has a very different but equally instinctive creative voice; he is a filmmaker capable of carrying Bollywood's great tradition of entertainment forward while giving it a contemporary spin."