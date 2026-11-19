Vishal Bhardwaj praises Aryan Khan's 'instinctive creative voice'
What's the story
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has lauded Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, for his directorial debut in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In a recent feature for TIME magazine's TIME100 Next India list, Bhardwaj wrote about his initial expectations of Khan being "entitled" due to his father's legacy. However, he was pleasantly surprised by the young director's humility and respectfulness. The series has been praised by critics and audiences alike.
Distinct style
'He is a filmmaker capable of carrying Bollywood's great tradition'
Bhardwaj was particularly impressed with Khan's unique sense of humor and self-awareness.
He wrote, "To observe that world so closely, and turn it into something so irreverent, self-aware, and entertaining reveals both confidence and sensitivity."
The filmmaker also highlighted the difference between Khan's creative voice and his father's.
He said, "Aryan has a very different but equally instinctive creative voice; he is a filmmaker capable of carrying Bollywood's great tradition of entertainment forward while giving it a contemporary spin."
Academic journey
Khan studied filmmaking and television production
Khan, who is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, studied filmmaking and television production at the University of Southern California.
He then chose to work behind the camera as a filmmaker.
Apart from his foray into direction, Khan has also dabbled in entrepreneurship.
In 2022, he co-founded SLAB Ventures, a luxury lifestyle company based in the Netherlands.
Series details
About 'The Bads of Bollywood'
Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a seven-episode satirical drama that humorously explores the glitz, politics, nepotism, and power struggles of the film industry.
The Netflix show stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, an ambitious outsider who navigates professional rivalries and personal relationships in his quest to make a mark in Bollywood.
It also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa.