Ashwin defends Karna portrayal in 'Kalki 2898 AD' urges patience
Entertainment
Director Nag Ashwin is standing by his take on Karna in Kalki 2898 AD, after a user called it "blasphemy" when compared to another version (Lenin).
He's asking everyone to hold off on judgment until Part two drops, and says there's more to Karna's story coming up.
'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel ups action
Ashwin backed up his choices by referencing the Mahabharata and sharing that he "I know what I'm doing."
Reports have suggested that the sequel will have even bigger action scenes and a major focus on Supreme Yaskin as the main villain.
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan are returning; casting for Sumathi is still under wraps.
There are also rumors about new faces like Sai Pallavi or Alia Bhatt joining, while Deepika Padukone might not be back.