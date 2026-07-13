Ashwin defends Karna portrayal in 'Kalki 2898 AD' urges patience

'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel ups action

Ashwin backed up his choices by referencing the Mahabharata and sharing that he "I know what I'm doing."

Reports have suggested that the sequel will have even bigger action scenes and a major focus on Supreme Yaskin as the main villain.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan are returning; casting for Sumathi is still under wraps.

There are also rumors about new faces like Sai Pallavi or Alia Bhatt joining, while Deepika Padukone might not be back.