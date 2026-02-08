'Assi' is not just another courtroom drama: Kumud Mishra

According to Mishra, Assi goes way beyond the usual legal drama. He shared, "the film raises questions," and pointed out that it shines a light on how society reacts to sexual violence—not just the crime itself.

Film releases in 2026

This is the third time Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha are teaming up after Mulk and Thappad.

The cast also includes Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, and features special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah and others.

The movie aims to get people talking about issues we often overlook.