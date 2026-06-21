'Bahubali: The Torchbearer' to hit Netflix on Friday
What's the story
More than a decade after the Baahubali franchise revolutionized Indian cinema, a new project titled Bahubali: The Torchbearer is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday (June 26). While details are currently scarce, reports suggest that it could be a documentary focusing on the making and cultural impact of the blockbuster films.
Format speculation
Speculations surrounding 'The Torchbearer'
The announcement of Bahubali: The Torchbearer came as a surprise to many fans. Initially, some speculated that it could be a rebranded version of Baahubali: The Epic. However, that seems unlikely given the different branding and promotional campaign. The makers have yet to reveal more details, but the project will reportedly feature behind-the-scenes videos and interviews of the cast members.
Twitter Post
Fans expressed excitement on social media
Baahubali The Torchbearer - an exclusive documentary on experiences of actors and whole team what went behind making The Baahubali, dropping ok Netflix this Friday🔥💥#Prabhas https://t.co/9GaisBQQKT pic.twitter.com/krOVxupuOl— Prabhas International FC (@bestofprabhas) June 21, 2026
Project details
'Baahubali' films turned Prabhas into a pan-India star
The Baahubali films, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, have been monumental successes in Indian cinema. Both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had phenomenal box-office runs not only in India but also internationally. These films turned Prabhas into a pan-India star and set new standards for large-scale projects. The franchise also stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty.
Ongoing anticipation
Meanwhile, 'Baahubali: The Epic' was released last year
While fans are excited about The Torchbearer, many fans are still waiting for updates on the Telugu version of Baahubali: The Epic. Released in cinemas in November 2025, it's a combined version of both films with a runtime of nearly four hours. It's currently streaming on Netflix in Hindi audio.