'Bahubali: The Torchbearer' to hit Netflix on Friday

Format speculation

Speculations surrounding 'The Torchbearer'

The announcement of Bahubali: The Torchbearer came as a surprise to many fans. Initially, some speculated that it could be a rebranded version of Baahubali: The Epic. However, that seems unlikely given the different branding and promotional campaign. The makers have yet to reveal more details, but the project will reportedly feature behind-the-scenes videos and interviews of the cast members.