Palaash Muchhal's anticipatory bail plea rejected in SC/ST case

Background

Muchhal's response to the accusations

In an earlier interview with HT City, Mane had made serious allegations against Muchhal. He accused the singer-composer of cheating him out of over ₹40L. He also claimed that Muchhal had cheated on his former fiancée, Smriti Mandhana. Muchhal denied these claims, saying in a social media statement, "I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect." "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation...and they will not go unchallenged."