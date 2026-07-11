Palaash Muchhal's anticipatory bail plea rejected in SC/ST case
What's the story
The Sangli sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of singer-composer Palaash Muchhal, reported HT City. The case was filed by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane under the SC/ST Act. This development comes months after Mane accused Muchhal of cheating him out of over ₹40L in an investment for an unreleased film.
Legal response
Muchhal's lawyer confirms news, says will challenge order
Muchhal's lawyer, advocate Abhijit Desai, confirmed the news and said they plan to challenge the order. He told HT City, "Yes, the news is true, and we plan to challenge the order." Earlier, a legal notice of defamation of ₹10 crore was sent by Muchhal's lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, to Mane for his "outrageous and highly defamatory accusations."
Background
Muchhal's response to the accusations
In an earlier interview with HT City, Mane had made serious allegations against Muchhal. He accused the singer-composer of cheating him out of over ₹40L. He also claimed that Muchhal had cheated on his former fiancée, Smriti Mandhana. Muchhal denied these claims, saying in a social media statement, "I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect." "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation...and they will not go unchallenged."