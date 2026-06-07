Bobby Deol's 'Bandar' struggles, yet to cross ₹2cr mark

Critical reception

Critical acclaim may help 'Bandar' in the long run

Despite its box office struggles, Bandar has been critically acclaimed. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations section and received significant attention. The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (not to be confused with the actor), who have previously worked on projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. It is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.