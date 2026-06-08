'Bandar' continues to struggle; mints just ₹1cr on Day 3

Director's insight

Meanwhile, Kashyap had praised Deol's commitment to the film

Ahead of the film's release, Kashyap spoke about Deol's dedication to the project during an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel. He said, "A complete surrender for somebody who's been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he's getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, 'I want to do it.' Because he's thinking, 'I've never been asked to just be vulnerable.'"