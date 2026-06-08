'Bandar' continues to struggle; mints just ₹1cr on Day 3
What's the story
Despite receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences, Anurag Kashyap's latest film, Bandar, is struggling to make a mark at the box office. The movie, which stars Bobby Deol in a gritty avatar, has been slow since its release on June 5 (Friday). The film opened with ₹50L on Friday, saw an increase on Saturday with collections of ₹95L, and added another ₹1 crore on Sunday for a total of ₹2.45 crore net collection so far.
Film overview
This is what happens in 'Bandar'
The film's plot is inspired by a real-life case. It revolves around Samar, a singer-actor whose career is in decline when he is suddenly arrested after a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a rape complaint against him. The story explores the legal circus that ensues as Samar navigates through this ordeal, maintaining his innocence and claiming consent. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role.
Director's insight
Meanwhile, Kashyap had praised Deol's commitment to the film
Ahead of the film's release, Kashyap spoke about Deol's dedication to the project during an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel. He said, "A complete surrender for somebody who's been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he's getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, 'I want to do it.' Because he's thinking, 'I've never been asked to just be vulnerable.'"