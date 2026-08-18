'Batwara 1947' struggles at box office, finally crosses ₹40cr worldwide
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest release, Batwara 1947, has seen a significant drop in its box office performance. The film, which opened at ₹5.75 crore on August 14 (Day 1), jumped to ₹13.5 crore on Day 2 but then fell sharply to just ₹2 crore by Monday (Day 4). This dramatic decline has brought its total net collection in India to a disappointing ₹28.5 crore, per Sacnilk. With an overseas gross of ₹6.25 crore, its global gross has reached ₹40.2 crore.
Box office battle
Meanwhile, 'Awarapan 2' continues to dominate box office
The period drama's box office journey has been overshadowed by Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which was released on the same day. The latter film has outperformed Batwara 1947 in both collections and screen count.
Despite this, Batwara 1947 is still trying to hold on to its weekday shows and is hoping that positive word of mouth and Deol's performance will help it stay relevant in theaters.
Film details
Everything to know about period drama
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Deol.
The film marks Zinta's return to the big screen after a long hiatus.
It was released on August 14.