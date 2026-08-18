'Batwara 1947' struggles at box office, finally crosses ₹40cr worldwide

The period drama's box office journey has been overshadowed by Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which was released on the same day. The latter film has outperformed Batwara 1947 in both collections and screen count.

Despite this, Batwara 1947 is still trying to hold on to its weekday shows and is hoping that positive word of mouth and Deol's performance will help it stay relevant in theaters.