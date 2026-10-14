'Baywatch' reboot trailer drops as Amell leads Fox January 2027
Entertainment
The Baywatch reboot trailer just dropped, and the show lands on Fox in January 2027.
Stephen Amell stars as Hobie Buchannon, now leading the Venice Beach lifeguards, whose routine gets shaken up when his daughter (Jessica Belkin) wants to join the team.
Expect classic slow-mo runs, intense rescues, and a bit of romance: basically all the iconic Baywatch vibes with a fresh twist.
'Baywatch' Chokachi Packard Bergin return
David Chokachi is back as Cody Madison, joined by original cast members Kelly Packard and Michael Bergin, spotted on set.
Pamela Anderson shared she hasn't been asked for a cameo this time around.
New faces include Brooks Nader, Hassie Harrison, and Livvy Dunne: look out for a special appearance from Megan Thee Stallion!