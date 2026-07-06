'Welcome 3': Farhad Samji talks about viral interval scene
What's the story
Farhad Samji, the writer of Welcome to the Jungle, recently opened up about the film's journey and its unique elements in an interview with Hindustan Times. The movie, which features Akshay Kumar, has reportedly crossed ₹100 crore at the Indian box office. Samji spoke about managing a large cast of over 34 actors and handling criticism. He also revealed how one of the film's most memorable scenes was conceived.
Development process
Took 3.5 years to develop 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Samji revealed that it took nearly three-and-a-half years to develop Welcome to the Jungle, with multiple drafts of the script before narrating it to Kumar. He wanted the third film in the franchise to be bigger than its predecessors, which meant a star-studded cast was essential. "We knew from day one that it needed an ensemble cast to attract the audience," he said. "We felt we didn't just need good actors, but recognizable faces since it's a third-part franchise."
Viral moment
That 4th wall break wasn't planned, reveals Samji
One of the film's most talked-about moments is when Kumar breaks the fourth wall and says, "You must be getting up from your seats for the interval now." Samji revealed that this scene was not planned to go viral but was a solution to a storytelling challenge. They had a hit song but couldn't find a place for it in the narrative. "This was the only option, and it paid off. People got to see the song and laugh."
Cast management
How did Samji manage a cast of over 34 actors?
Managing over 34 actors wasn't an easy task, but Samji says honesty made it easier. He was upfront with every actor about their role and didn't make big promises. "What works for us is transparency. We don't promise someone a massive role and then avoid them on Friday because we didn't deliver... The actors love the transparency," he said.
Character development
Why he believes in creating memorable characters
Samji emphasized that memorable characters matter more than lengthy screen time. He said, "We put a lot of hard work into characterization. Even with limited screen time, characters like those played by Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar get praised because of their characterization." He cited examples such as Johnny Lever's character going mute while talking and Jacqueline Fernandez's character being so "dumb" that she asks about a horse when there are real weapons around.
Character portrayal
On Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez's roles
Defending the writing of female characters, Samji said, "I can say with pride that the women in this film had a lot to do, with specific punches that usually aren't given to female characters." He also addressed criticism over the comedy involving Disha Patani and Fernandez not landing as well as veteran comedians. "Every character has an arc and a specific language... Just because one dish isn't the most popular doesn't mean it's bad; it's about variety," he said.
Film's essence
'Post-pandemic, people want their money's worth'
Samji believes the biggest shift after the pandemic is that audiences care less about formulas and more about whether a film is worth their money. "There is no formula post-pandemic. People want their money to be worth it. If a family of four goes out, they spend ₹2,000-₹3,000; it has to be worth their time," he said. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta. It's directed by Ahmed Khan.