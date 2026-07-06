'Welcome 3': Farhad Samji talks about viral interval scene

Viral moment

That 4th wall break wasn't planned, reveals Samji

One of the film's most talked-about moments is when Kumar breaks the fourth wall and says, "You must be getting up from your seats for the interval now." Samji revealed that this scene was not planned to go viral but was a solution to a storytelling challenge. They had a hit song but couldn't find a place for it in the narrative. "This was the only option, and it paid off. People got to see the song and laugh."