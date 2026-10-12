Bendre on 'Kon Honar Crorepati' says cancer taught self care
Entertainment
Sonali Bendre opened up about her cancer journey on Kon Honar Crorepati, sharing how she learned to truly appreciate and care for her body during treatment.
Instead of seeing her diagnosis as just another obstacle, she focused on understanding herself and embracing self-love.
Bendre chooses growth Dixit praises resilience
Bendre talked about using her experience to practice self-care and become more aware of her body, choosing growth over just getting through a tough time.
Madhuri Dixit, who hosted the episode, praised Bendre's resilience and the way she turned a difficult chapter into something positive.