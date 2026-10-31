Bengal Biennale's 2nd edition 'Banalata' set for Santiniketan and Kolkata
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Bengal Biennale is back for its second edition, running from November 25, 2026, to January 2, 2027, in Santiniketan and Kolkata.
Titled Banalata, it aims to turn familiar venues into places for remembering the past and connecting with each other in new ways.
Biennale features ecological projects, open call
Inspired by Jibanananda Das's poem Banalata Sen, the biennale dives into ecological connections through creative art projects.
Expect exhibitions at iconic spots like Nandan Art Museum and Victoria Memorial Hall, with big names such as Atul Dodiya and Amar Kanwar showing their work alongside pieces linked to legends like Rabindranath Tagore.
Plus, there's an open call for emerging artists at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, so fresh talent gets a spotlight too.