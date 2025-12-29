Bengali actor Sraboni Banik passes away at 41 after cancer battle
Sraboni Banik, a familiar face in Bengali TV and films, died on Monday morning in Kolkata after fighting lung cancer for a long time.
Her son, Achyut Adarsh, had reached out on social media asking for help with her medical expenses.
Director Babu Banik shared that the news left colleagues stunned; her last rites are set for this afternoon at Nimtala crematorium.
Remembering Sraboni Banik
Banik made her mark with roles in popular serials like Lalkuthi, Ranga Bou, Godhuli Alap, and Sohag Chand—her final show, Sohag Chand, aired from 2022 to 2024.
She also appeared in movies such as Alo (2003) and Chander Bari (2007), and the TV series Bhutu (2016-2018).
During her treatment, her son wrote about how "her tired smile carried the fire of survival," showing just how much strength she brought to both life and screen.