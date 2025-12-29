Bengali actor Sraboni Banik passes away at 41 after cancer battle

Remembering Sraboni Banik

Banik made her mark with roles in popular serials like Lalkuthi, Ranga Bou, Godhuli Alap, and Sohag Chand—her final show, Sohag Chand, aired from 2022 to 2024.

She also appeared in movies such as Alo (2003) and Chander Bari (2007), and the TV series Bhutu (2016-2018).

During her treatment, her son wrote about how "her tired smile carried the fire of survival," showing just how much strength she brought to both life and screen.