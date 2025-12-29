Next Article
'Heaven gained another angel': Varun Dhawan mourns pet dog Angel's death
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan is feeling the loss of his pet dog, Angel, and shared a heartfelt Instagram reel with old clips and photos of her alongside his wife Natasha Dalal.
In his caption, he wrote, "Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel. Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to Joey. We will miss u. See u down the road."
The post quickly caught attention online.
Support pours in from celebs and fans
Dhawan's tribute struck a chord—celebrities like Sophie Choudry and Zoya Akhtar sent their condolences, with Choudry saying, "Angel is with the angels now."
Fans also filled the comments with messages like "Stay strong, VD" and "Sending strength to you and your family," showing just how much Angel meant to everyone around Varun.