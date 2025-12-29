'Heaven gained another angel': Varun Dhawan mourns pet dog Angel's death Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Varun Dhawan is feeling the loss of his pet dog, Angel, and shared a heartfelt Instagram reel with old clips and photos of her alongside his wife Natasha Dalal.

In his caption, he wrote, "Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel. Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to Joey. We will miss u. See u down the road."

The post quickly caught attention online.