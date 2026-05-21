Bhagyashree reveals why 'Maine Pyar Kiya' scene was shot differently

Bhagyashree , who played Suman in the blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, recently revealed that one of the most iconic scenes from the film could have been different. In an interview with Variety India, she disclosed that she had refused to wear a particular outfit for a song sequence despite director Sooraj Barjatya 's vision for it. The scene in question is from Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, where Prem ( Salman Khan ) presents her with a revealing dress.

Scene details 'You know why? Because...' Despite her character's conservative nature, she agrees to wear the dress. However, the scene is shot in such a way that only Prem sees her in the outfit. When asked how Barjatya managed to capture the moment without showing her in the dress, Bhagyashree said, "You know why? Because I refused to wear the outfit." She added that this disagreement was not a last-minute decision but something they had discussed before filming started.

Reason 'I said these are things that I don't...' Bhagyashree explained her reasoning, saying, "Soorajji said this one outfit that he wants her to wear, and that kind of seals their love because she trusts him, and wears that outfit." "I said these are things that I don't want to do." "I said, 'Okay, she trusts him, but why should she trust the world?' And he said that makes sense as he gets to see something that the world doesn't get to see."

Advertisement