Bhojpuri actor and MLC Singh fined ₹3,000 for missing hearing
Entertainment
Bhojpuri actor and BJP MLC in Bihar Pawan Singh was fined 3,000 rupees by an Uttar Pradesh family court after skipping a hearing in a maintenance case filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh.
His lawyer explained that Pawan missed the session because his mother was unwell and shared a medical certificate to back this up.
Next hearing set for November 12
The next court date is November 12. Jyoti filed for maintenance in 2022, four years after their marriage.
Their relationship has been rocky, with public accusations of power misuse and infidelity against Pawan.
Things got especially tense last year when Jyoti tried to enter his Lucknow home, though police later said she was just called for questioning, not named in an FIR.