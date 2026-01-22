'The Royals's backlash forced Bhumi Pednekar to take 9-month break

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about taking a nine-month break from acting after the release of Netflix India's The Royals. The show, which was released in May 2025, received heavy criticism and trolling, forcing her to step back from the spotlight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, she revealed, "There was a lot of trolling, a lot of bots. But between all of that, there was a lot of constructive criticism as well."

Career path Pednekar's journey and emotional exhaustion Pednekar, who made her acting debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been working continuously for 10 years. "I had become emotionally depleted. I'd completely lost perspective of who I am as an actor, as a person, who is Bhumi." "So, I had to step back, and in that noise, I had to find people who were my well-wishers who had truly something constructive to say."

Self-discovery Pednekar's introspection and personal growth during the break During her break, Pednekar took time to reflect on her future as an actor. "I went back and watched some of my work because I was lost. I was like, can I actually act? Do I have it in me?" she confessed. "I had become numb to other people's experiences because you live in a bubble."

Career hiatus Pednekar's activities and future plans during the break Pednekar used her break to watch films, read books, travel extensively, and even take a course at Harvard University. "I didn't have any real experiences left in me that I could extend to my craft. And that scared me." "One of the biggest fears I always had was I don't ever want to be mediocre, and I think I reached there." "It was important for me to accept that and not be in denial."

