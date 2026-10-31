'Bigg Boss 20' promo Khan confronts ScoutOP over Gill support
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss 20's latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan called out ScoutOP for not standing by Lovepreet Kaur Gill when things got tense in the house.
Even when his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, questioned him, ScoutOP didn't step up, leading Salman to question where his loyalties really lie.
Khan labels ScoutOP 'ghatiya aadmi'
Salman didn't hold back, asking ScoutOP why he wasn't supporting either his girlfriend or Lovepreet, saying, "Agar aapne farzi commitmentdiya hai toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi."
The episode also showed Kaashvi confronting ScoutOP about his closeness with Lovepreet and their boundaries, an issue that Rohit Shetty had raised earlier too.
All this drama highlights just how tricky relationships can get inside the Bigg Boss house.