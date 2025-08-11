'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7' paused over rule-breaking: Here's why Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, has hit pause just two weeks in. The show was suspended after contestants broke several house rules—like sharing makeup, which is a big no-no.

Announced via teaser on Sunday (August 10, 2024), all tasks and chats are on hold until everyone promises to stick to the rules.

