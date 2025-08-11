'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7' paused over rule-breaking: Here's why
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, has hit pause just two weeks in. The show was suspended after contestants broke several house rules—like sharing makeup, which is a big no-no.
Announced via teaser on Sunday (August 10, 2024), all tasks and chats are on hold until everyone promises to stick to the rules.
You can catch the drama on JioHotstar with OTTplay Premium.
Contestants promise to play by the book
Rule-breaking was the last straw—contestant Gizelle got called out for sharing makeup, and it wasn't an isolated slip-up.
Now, captain Shanavas is stepping up to keep things in check, and the whole group has promised to play by the book so filming can get back on track.
Six contestants nominated for midweek eviction
To add more tension, a surprise round of nominations landed six contestants—Renu Sudhi, Rena Fathima, Kalabhavan Sariga, Sarika KB, Oneal Sabu, and Aneesh TA—in danger of midweek eviction based on their behavior.
Two could be leaving soon.
Meanwhile, regular weekly nominations are still happening with others facing public votes.